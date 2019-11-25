|
|
Anna L. Denning
Galion - Anna L. Denning, 98, of Galion passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Galion.
Anna was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 30, 1921, to the late James and Annie (Brenann) O'Sullivan. She married Vernon A. Denning on October 4, 1941, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Anna worked and retired from Urban Industries in Galion where she was an office manager. Anna had a green thumb when it came to gardening. She loved to go shopping to see what kind of bargains she could find. Anna was an avid animal lover and dogs were very important to her, especially her dog "Casey".
Anna is survived by daughter, Candace Denning of Galion; her son, Patrick (Lourdes Bartonico) Denning of Kelseyville, California; two granddaughters, Nara Denning of California and Hana Denning of Hawaii; and two nephews, Lou (Cindy) Vanagas of Florida and James (Kendra) Vanagas of Illinois.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her niece, Linda Bray; her sister, Mary Vanagas; and her two brothers, Maurice Sullivan, and James Sullivan.
Per Anna's wishes, there will be no funeral services observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Morrow County Humane Society.
Those wishing to share a memory of Anna or to the Denning family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Anna L. Denning.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019