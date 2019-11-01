Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM

223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Crestline, OH
View Map
Resources
Anna M. Brown


1924 - 2019
Anna M. Brown Obituary
Anna M. Brown

Mansfield - Anna M. Brown, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on October 31, 2019 at home after a 5 year battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Anna was born in Richland County on November 18, 1924, to the late Jesse D. and Cleo M. (Yarnell) Ohler.

Anna lived in the area all of her life. She would work at Ideal Electric for 21years, before leaving to raise her family and become a homemaker. And what a great homemaker she became. Always known for being a "hard working grandma". Anna never let the grass grow under her feet. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and gardening. She helped Harry in raising goats, taking them to local shows and fairs. You could find Anna watching her favorite evening TV shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Anna was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Anna is survived by three children; Harry Herritt of Mansfield, Paul (Kimberly) Brown of Mansfield, and Teresa Fliger of Galion; her stepson; Richard (Cathy) Brown of Galion; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Herritt in 1963; her second husband, Harry Brown in 1998; son, Kenneth Herritt; step-daughter, E. S. Kidwell; step-son, John Brown; daughters-in-law B.J. Herritt and Janie Herritt, son-in-law, Bob Fliger, and siblings, Arthur Ohler, Dora Zellner, Lena Stuckey, Isabelle Hunter, and Alma Harding.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Jeff Shaull officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made of OhioHealth Hospice, or Area Agency on Aging.

Those wishing to share a memory of Anna or to the Herritt/Brown families may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Anna Brown.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
