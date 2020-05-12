Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Anna M. Schriner Obituary
Anna M. Schriner

Willard - Anna M. Schriner, age 86, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, under Stein Hospice Care in Sandusky. She was born on January 20, 1934, in Bismark, Ohio, to the late Roman and Leona (Miller) Wise.

A farmer's wife, she enjoyed sewing and taking care of her family. Anna was very talented at baking and decorating cakes; she would often make them for weddings and graduations. Being very family oriented, she attended her children's and grandchildren's school activities. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her six children, Carleen (Edward) Brooks, Roger Schriner, Andrea Zitoli, Jeanine (Shawn) Wilhelm, Connie (John) Miller and Laurie (Brian) Webb; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; five sisters, Pauline Faulhaber, Esther (James) Stacklin, Barbara Stanfield, Karen Ewing and Judy Metz; brother, Kenneth Wise; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald Schriner; and a grandson, Chaz Adams.

Private family services will take place and burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020
