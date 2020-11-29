Anna M. (Chavez) Simon
Shelby - Anna M. (Chavez) Simon, 84, of Shelby, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Anna was born December 27, 1935 in Shelby to the late Genaro and Eloise (Ugalde) Chavez. She was proud to be a member of the Mansfield Senior High School Class of 1954. She was an outstanding mother and was proud to be a nurse for many years at Mansfield Hospital.
Anna is survived by her 7 daughters: Josephine Simon of Shelby, Maureen Rupe (Kevin Combs) of Shelby, Jacqueline (Todd) Potts of Shelby, Karen (John) Dillon of Mt. Vernon, Mary Simon (Doug Collins) of Mansfield, and Leticia (Mike) Saunders of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband: Maurice L. Simon on November 23, 1980; daughters: Lorraine L. Simon in 2020 and an infant daughter; son-in-law: Paul Rupe; and siblings: Mary Kirkpatrick, Josephine King, Rose Cain, Joseph Chavez, and Joan Welch. Anna was the last surviving sibling and in-law, of her generation, of both the Chavez and Simon families.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where the rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, December 3 ,2020 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
