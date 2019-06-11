|
Anna Marie Triplett Hale
Plymouth - Anna Marie Triplett Hale, age 89, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Norwalk Memorial Home. She was born on May 14, 1930, in Lackey, Kentucky, to the late Adam "Buck" and Ellen (Bailey) Triplett.
Anna married Arthur Jay Hale on August 10, 1956, and was baptized into the United Baptist Church of Shelby in Shelby, Ohio in 1964, where she was an active member. Anna worked at the Pioneer Balloon Company, where she later retired.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Hale; four children, Chris Jay (Marlene) Hale, Wayne (Peggy) Hale, Tamara (Jose) Rosales, Kathy (Bob) Brown; ten grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Edward Hale; two sisters, Mae Branham, and Virgie Hamons; and an infant brother, Benjamin Triplett.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Anna's funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the United Baptist Church of Shelby with Rev. Jim Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Secor Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019