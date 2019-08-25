Services
Anna Williams


1920 - 2019
Anna Williams Obituary
Anna Williams

Mansfield - Anna "Pat" Wills WILLIAMS, 99, passed this life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Arbors of Mifflin Care Center after a fulfilling life.

Mrs. Williams was born on Friday, February 13, 1920 in Jacksonville, Florida and had lived in Mansfield the past 73 years. Anna was affectionately known to family and friends as "Pat". She was a homemaker and in and her middle years she ventured outside of the home becoming employed as a cook with the First Christian Church Daycare Center on the corner of Bowman St. and Third St. She enjoyed the children, and all the activities so much that she remained there for 15 years. Pat was a long time member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Pat is survived by her son: Clarence E. Williams Jr., Sacramento, California; special niece: Juanita Allen, Atlanta, Georgia; adopted daughter: Mary Alice Williams and her children, adopted son: Michael Walker, best friend: Gertharie Walker-Bester, Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother Alice Reed, husband Clarence Sr., 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.

The family will pay their final tribute to Pat with a memorial service to be held on a date and time to be determined. The family will receive friends one hour prior, at the time of the planned service.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
