Anne K. Wettrich
Anne K. Wettrich

Mansfield - Anne K. Wettrich, 83, of Mansfield, peacefully began her journey to the other side on Monday, July 20, 2020 following a stroke.

Her passion for gardening and cooking was rivaled only by her admiration of the colors of fall. She always enjoyed a good story, whether she was listening or telling. She made sure that her children and grandchildren heard all of the good stories of their family history. Our family gatherings will never be the same.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Theresa (Cliff) Peters, Philip "Bubba" (Vicki) Wettrich, Dianna Wettrich (Barry Bundy), and Michael (Sue) Wettrich and the true loves of her life, grandsons Andrew and Alex Wettrich. Also left to cherish memories are sister and lifelong confidant, Mary Denslow; sisters Marge (Jim) McGue and Katie Spence; and very special friends, Dorothy Andress and Darrin Marsh.

Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Wettrich; one sister, Patti; and her parents.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anne to Kingwood Center, 50 N Trimble Road, Mansfield, OH 44906.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
