Anne Louise Smith
Mansfield - Anne Louise Smith, 97, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Crystal Care Centers of Mansfield. She was born December 11, 1922, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Doyle and Stella (Brooker) Parsons.
She was an area homemaker most of her life but during WWII, she became a part of the workforce at Ohio Brass. Anne valued her family and was involved as a Cub Scout leader when her children were young. A devout Christian, she was a member of The Church in Mansfield. Anne enjoyed traveling and going to the western United States was her favorite. She was an avid reader in her free time.
Anne is survived by three children, Scott Smith, Shelley Armstrong, and Jim (Patti) Smith; three grandchildren, Drew Armstrong, Andrea Armstrong, and Matthew Smith; a sister, Carol (Jim) Kriegel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Smith; and sister, Mary Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.
