Anneliese "Anna" Reich
Mansfield - Anneliese "Anna" Reich, age 98 of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away August 21, 2019. Anna was born August 20, 1921 in Hildesheim, Germany. She came over to Canada in 1952 and eventually moved to the United States in 1962 where she and her husband, Ferdinand "Fred", made their home in Mansfield, Ohio.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ferdinand Reich and her son, Peter Reich. She is survived by her son, Rolf (Kay) Reich; daughter-in-law, Deborah Reich; grandsons, Todd Reich and Stephan (Jessica) Reich; granddaughter, Kristi (Ryan) Kiley; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Kiley.
Anna was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz where she and her husband, Fred, enjoyed all of the Club's activities and dances. They were a joy to watch on the dance floor.
Anna, along with Fred, spent their winters at Venture Out in Cudjoe Key, Florida. Anna enjoyed all of the activities in Venture Out. Anna belonged to several dance clubs and especially enjoyed the Square Dancing Club. She and Fred traveled through The Keys performing with this dance group. Anna was also active with VO exercise classes where she did stretching and light weights by the pool every morning. She swam in the marina, rode her bike and walked the park every evening. Anna was an outgoing sweet lady who enjoyed talking with so many people during her walks through the park. She had many friends both in Venture Out and at the Mansfield Liederkranz.
The family would like to thank both Elmcroft Assisted Living where she received excellent care for the past 2 1/2 years and the Hospice Unit at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Thanks to all the caring staff in the Hospice Unit that gave such compassionate care in the last days of Anna's life.
There will be no services or visitation observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019