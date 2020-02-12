Services
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
68 Park Ave. E.
Mansfield, OH
1932 - 2020
Ashland - Annetta Jane Buehrer, 87, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Jane was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 18, 1932 to Rev. Benjamin and Elizabeth (Beam) Herbster.

After growing up in Norwood, Ohio, Jane earned her bachelor's degree in chemistry at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio where she met her future husband, Marcus Samuel Buehrer. Following graduation in 1953, they were married at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Norwood, Ohio by her father. After her marriage, Jane began working as a rare earths chemist at National Carbon in Fostoria, Ohio. When Mark began his work in ministry, Jane was his partner, faithfully serving alongside him in congregations in Columbus, Kettering and Mansfield, Ohio. While in Kettering, she was employed as Administrative Assistant to the Administrator at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, Ohio, a facility of United Church Homes. In Mansfield, Jane served on various committees at St. John's United Church of Christ, including her beloved kitchen committee. In 2011, Jane and Mark moved their home to a cottage in Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio. Over the years, she served on the Board of Trustees for United Church Homes, on the board of the VNA of North Central Ohio, and on the Board of Trustees of Brethren Care Village of Ashland. She was an avid quilter and reader, and also enjoyed doing cross stitch. Jane loved traveling, especially to visit her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. During their travels, Jane and Mark visited Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Kenyon) Glor and Cynthia Hess; sons, Timothy Buehrer, Benjamin (Tracey Moore) Buehrer and Raul (Andrea) Villarreal; grandchildren, Ethan (Claire Gober), Benjamin and Emily Glor, Nicole (Clark) Taynton, Jessica (Joe) Furno, and Jacob Hess, Charles Buehrer Walker, Sophia Moore Buehrer, Alexandra (Frank) Aguilera and Eric (Mercedes Williams) Villarreal; great-granddaughter, Tatiana Aguilera; sister, Anne Liston; brother-in-law, William (Donna) Buehrer; sister-in-law, Grace (Erv) Koch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

Services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 68 Park Ave. E., Mansfield. Private family burial will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Care Village of Ashland, Ohio or United Church Homes, Sandusky, Ohio. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Buehrer family.

Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Remember
