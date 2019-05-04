|
Annette "Anthi" George
Columbus - Annette "Anthi" George, 76, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Forum at Knightsbridge after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Anthi was born on October 15, 1942 in Lakomata (Kastoria), Greece. She was the daughter of Anthony Ioannidou and Thomai (Papavasliou) Papaioannou and step-father, Stergios Papaioannou, who raised her. Anthi immigrated to America on the Italian ship, Saturnia, with her husband, James, the love of her life whom she married in 1958. She worked as a teller for over 30 years at Mechanics Building and Loan and First Merit. Anthi was known for her intelligence and strength which she lovingly fostered in those around her. Devoted to her husband and children, Anthi made certain that education was a priority for her children, as well as herself , as she obtained her GED later in life. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church where she sang in the church choir and was an active member of Ladies Philotochos Society.
Surviving are her son, John (Olga) Stavridis of Upper Arlington; her daughter, Irene George of Columbus; her grandchildren, Anastasia Cassels, Dimitra and George Boutselis and Maria, James, and William Emanuel Stavridis; brother, James Pappas; sister, Penelope Katsaounis; her sister-in-law, Vasiliki Stavridis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives. In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. "Jimmy" George.
Family and friends may visit from 9:30-11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 West Third Street. Father Demetri Gardikes will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the George family.
Published in the News Journal on May 4, 2019