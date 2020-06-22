Annette TogliattiMansfield - Annette Togliatti, matriarch of the Togliatti family, died June 21 at her home in Mansfield OH. She was 86. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, and a successful proprietor of the Togliatti Sewing Center.Rather than just one full life that anyone would cherish, in 86 years she led three completely full lives. As the oldest of seven children and growing up in an idyllic village in Lebanon, she was the surrogate matriarch and mother to six younger siblings. In addition to helping her mother raise six other children, she spent her days working to make sure they all had a good life. It was in these early days that her role as matriarch to nearly everyone in her family was forged.Emigrating from Lebanon to the United States, she learned to read and write English, became a US citizen, became a successful business woman and, for the second time, became a matriarch. This time to her own family. She successfully balanced nurturing her family with her career, using her love of cooking to bond not only her direct family, but a very large extended family, together for decades. Her house was always open to siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and all her grandchildren. Even though she was always busy with family and her business, she was home every night for her family.Finally, she became a matriarch for the third time, becoming a surrogate parent and mentor to seven grandchildren. Now retired, she would listen to them, nurture them, encourage them with their education and give them advice gleaned from her years of experience. In the last third of her life, nothing gave her more pleasure than having all the children and grandchildren over filling her house with life, youth and love.She was also active in various civic and Catholic organizations, and was always donating time and money to anyone in need. Additionally, she was always willing to help her children and grandchildren if the need ever arose, helping them with college fees, and always sending support to Lebanon which she always kept close to her heart. However, nothing gave her greater pleasure than the simple days when the whole family would be together and just celebrate life with food, conversation and love.She was preceded in death by her sister Marie, her mom and dad. She now joins her husband of 50 years-- Albert Togliatti. She leaves behind three children, Gigi (Robert) Rice, and their three children, Daniel, Brady and Lucia. Dante Togliatti and Rod (Dana) Togliatti and their four children, Angelo, Elyse, Michael and RuthAnn.Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Wednesday from 4-6pm with a vigil service being held at 6pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 2pm Thursday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.Donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice. A special thank you to all of them and all her caregivers who delicately cared and loved mom for over a year.