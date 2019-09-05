Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Franklin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Franklin Obituary
Annie Franklin

Mansfield - Annie Bell FRANKLIN, 85, passed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Mrs. Franklin was born on Saturday, December 23, 1933 to the late Roosevelt and Mabel (Bradley) Williams, Sr. in Evergreen, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 49 years. Annie was employed with the former Independent Towel Company. She was a member of the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board, and enjoyed cooking, and gardening,

Annie is survived by 3 daughters: Loretha Cross, Patricia Franklin, Pamaliz (Dennis) Minard, Mansfield; 1 son: Jerry (Vickie) Thomas, Montgomery, Alabama; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Synetta (Dwight) Gills, and Eura Bell Johnson, Pensacola, Florida, Margaret (Preston) Jackson, Brewton, Alabama, and Clifford (Geraldine) Williams, Stone Mountain, Georgia; and best friends: Odessa O'Neal, and Josephine Washington, Mansfield.

In addition to her parents Annie was also preceded in death by her husband Andrew Franklin, Sr., son Andrew, Jr., 7 siblings: Lauretta Culliver, Lola Walker, Ethel Jones, Johnny, Clanford, Beamon, and Roosevelt Williams Jr.

Funeral services will be held ,Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church by her pastor, Elder Patricia Sullivan. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

The family will also receive friends at the home of Annie's daughter Pamaliz, 604 Grant St. daily from 6-8 p.m. till the day of service.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now