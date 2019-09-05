|
Annie Franklin
Mansfield - Annie Bell FRANKLIN, 85, passed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Mrs. Franklin was born on Saturday, December 23, 1933 to the late Roosevelt and Mabel (Bradley) Williams, Sr. in Evergreen, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 49 years. Annie was employed with the former Independent Towel Company. She was a member of the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board, and enjoyed cooking, and gardening,
Annie is survived by 3 daughters: Loretha Cross, Patricia Franklin, Pamaliz (Dennis) Minard, Mansfield; 1 son: Jerry (Vickie) Thomas, Montgomery, Alabama; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings: Synetta (Dwight) Gills, and Eura Bell Johnson, Pensacola, Florida, Margaret (Preston) Jackson, Brewton, Alabama, and Clifford (Geraldine) Williams, Stone Mountain, Georgia; and best friends: Odessa O'Neal, and Josephine Washington, Mansfield.
In addition to her parents Annie was also preceded in death by her husband Andrew Franklin, Sr., son Andrew, Jr., 7 siblings: Lauretta Culliver, Lola Walker, Ethel Jones, Johnny, Clanford, Beamon, and Roosevelt Williams Jr.
Funeral services will be held ,Friday, at 11:00 a.m. in the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church by her pastor, Elder Patricia Sullivan. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home of Annie's daughter Pamaliz, 604 Grant St. daily from 6-8 p.m. till the day of service.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019