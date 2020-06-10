Anthony J. Daily
Anthony J. Daily

Mansfield - Anthony J. Daily age 51 of Mansfield passed away Tuesday evening June 9, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield. Born January 11, 1969 in Mansfield to Roger & Mary Lou (Avery) Daily, he has been a Mansfield resident the majority of his life.

Tony loved the outdoors and loved to fish, go camping and mushroom hunting.

He is survived by his father, Roger (Loretta) Daily of Bellville; son, Anthony Daily; two sisters, Trina (Kevin) Tester of Bucyrus and Tina Barretta of Mansfield; niece, Rachel Barnes of Mansfield; two step brothers, Chris and Adam Zack of Bellville; close friend, Donny Spayde of Mansfield and lifetime friend, Kenny McGugin of Galion.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Daily and uncle, Joe Gregory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.






Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
