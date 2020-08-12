1/2
Antoinette Augustine
1931 - 2020
Antoinette Augustine

Deltona - Antoinette Augustine, 88, of Deltona, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Advent Health Fish Memorial.

Antoinette was born on October 31, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of James and Catherine (Cara) Augustine. Antoinette was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was an entertainer. She was friends with Liberace and she danced in some of his shows. Antoinette lived several years in Lake Tahoe where she performed shows in casinos. She moved to Florida in 1973, and used her talents teaching ballroom dancing.

She leaves behind dear friends, Don and Toni Copeland. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private graveside services will be held at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
