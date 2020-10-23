Antoinette "Toni" Helen Brooks
Mansfield - Antoinette "Toni" Helen Brooks, 77, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Born October 22, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Mary Ann Stiscak.
Toni was a graduate of St. Marys High School in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania and served with Catholic Charities. A hardworker she worked in the banking industry for many years. She retired from OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. Toni enjoyed playing BINGO, listening to Elvis and Garth Brooks, spending time outdoors working on a summer tan and family gatherings. She cherished her children, grand children and great grandchildren and wanted to spend all her time with them. She was known for her candy cane cookie baking during the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Kim Keyes, Richard Fleishner, Jr. and Pamela (Don) Edmiston; her grandchildren, Aaron (Kylee) Fliger, Brandon (Brittney) Fliger, Clayton "Tyke" Edmiston, Hannah Hurst, Caroline Keyes, Matthew Edmiston and Gracie (Trey) Hedrick; her great grandchildren, Bryce Fliger, Brynlee Fliger, Mason Edmiston, Olivia Hurst, Baylee Edmiston and two more on the way; her sister, Kathy Russell; her brothers, Larry (Hilde) Stiscak, Chuck Stiscak and Jimmy Stiscak; and a very special friend, Marsha Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Maurice Keyes and the father of her children, Richard Fleishner, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Crestwood Care Center in Shelby for their loving care of mom.
