Anton Klupp
Mansfield - Anton Klupp, 83, of Mansfield passed away August 19, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was a loving Husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Anton was born November 6, 1935 in Regent, North Dakota to Joseph and Katherine Goetz Klupp. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Anton worked at Tappan for many years, then worked as a carpenter and finally a floor mechanic until he retired. He was a member of the Amvets, Moose Club and the American Legion. Anton was a hard worker, who always put his family first. He always made sure to have fun with his family including camping at Pleasant hill and Lake Mariah as often as he could. His family was the most important thing to him, and he was very well loved and will be missed by many!
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Evelena "Pfaff" Klupp whom he married on July 10; children Anton Klupp Jr., Susan Klupp, Kathleen (Joe) Michael; grandchildren Robbie Dufee, Randy Brown, Robert Adkins, Shannon Conley, April Gleisinger, Dustin Day, Leah Klupp, Emily Klupp, Matthew Michael, Collin Michael, Evan Michael; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings Richard Klupp, Larry Klupp, Judy Smith and Linda Bookmeyer; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters Sharon Hamler, Pamela Durfee, Debra Bemiller; siblings Carol Valentine, Joe Klupp, Loraine Matthew, Vern Klupp, Bob Klupp, Jimmy Klupp, Don Klupp.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Amvets Post 26, located at 1100 W Fourth Street, Mansfield. Please join us in celebrating his life on August 29th from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019