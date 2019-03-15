|
Applonia Mack Morris Sr.
Mansfield - Applonia Mack Morris Sr., 88, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Applonia was born on January 5, 1931 in Pensacola, Florida. He was the son of Mack and Elizabeth (Celestine) Morris.
A man of strong Christian faith, Applonia served as the Deacon at New Life Baptist Church. He had a servant's heart, he always put the needs of others before his own, and helped everyone. He was a devoted and loving father who valued his family and the time they spent together. He worked in the foundry at Artesian for 41 years, and he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean war. Applonia loved sports and was an avid fisherman with many stories to share.
He leaves behind his daughters, Carolyn Henderson, Albertine McDonald, Joann Fletcher, Maxine Lindsay, and Terissia Leech; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Margie and Louvenia Morris; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Applonia was preceded in death by his wife, Earline (Bass) Morris; son, Applonia Mack Morris, Jr.; and his siblings, Fannie Love, Addison Morris, Audrey Holt, Dorothy Mack, Coleman Morris, Henry Morris, Delia Morris, and Earl Morris.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the New Life Baptist Church, 538 Wayne Street. Following at 11:00 am, Rev. Clarence J. Sanderfer will officiate the funeral service. Applonia will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Morris family.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019