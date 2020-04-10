|
Arcus Lambert
Mansfield - Arcus Lambert, 81, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Arcus was the son of Walter and Emma (Lawhorn) Lambert. He was born in Emerson, Kentucky on May 4, 1938.
A devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved and adored his family. Arcus proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from AK Steel, and after retirement was employed at Mansfield General Hospital. A faithful Christian, Arcus lived as Christ would and was a true example and a role model. Arcus was a very giving and humble man, he had a servant's heart and even at the end of his life was always willing to help anyone in need. The most amazing thing about Arcus was when he helped others he always did it very privately, never seeking recognition or acknowledgment. Arcus could fix just about anything and did when called upon by his friends and family.
Arcus leaves behind his sons, Gary (Robin) Lambert and Jeffrey Lambert; his daughter, Tara Lambert (William) Allen; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sadie Fife, Jean Barker, and Frances Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Antlieda (Hill) Lambert; his grandson; a great-grandson; his brothers, Jim Lambert and Louie Lambert; and his sister, Thelma Abrams.
The family will observe private services. Arcus will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Lambert family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020