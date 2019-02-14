|
Arleen Loretta "Jackie" Finnerty Plew
Mansfield - Arleen Loretta "Jackie" Finnerty Plew, 80, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her daughter's residence after a short illness. Born April 12, 1938 in Staten Island, New York, she was the daughter of John and Madeline (Stuart) Finnerty.
Our amazing, wonderful, beautiful mom, grandma and great grandma passed away surrounded by so many of her loved ones. She was the most amazing person that we could have ever been blessed with and we thank God every day for the time He gave us with her. She was always the life of the party and always had a joke ready to go.
Jackie graduated from St. Peter's High School in Staten Island in 1955 moving to Ohio in 1958. She retired from Hi-Stat Manufacturing. Jackie brought sunshine to everyone she met. She was always smiling and telling jokes and was known as the World's Most Wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Jackie's 80th birthday celebration was a weekend to remember. Her family and friends came from near and far to celebrate with this well-loved and beautiful lady. Jackie lived in Morchester Villa for the last 18 years and enjoyed spending her time with friends and family.
She is survived by four daughters, Patti Kiser, Carole (John) Andreasson, Sara (Mark) Stelzer and Brenda (Marc) Hallabrin; two sons, Garry (Carla) Plew and Larry (Sharon) Plew; a step daughter, Jean Webb; 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren with one on the way and one great great grandchild; a sister, Sister Mary Kenneth Finnerty; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Benjamin Eugene "Gene" Plew; a son, John Thomas "Tommy" Plew; a granddaughter, Ashley Jewel Plew; a son-in-law, Keith Kiser; five brothers and four sisters.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church celebrated by Father Gregory Hite. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019