Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Arlene Knapp Obituary
Mansfield - Arlene Knapp, age 86, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Cody Regional Long Term Care Center in Cody, Wyoming. Her sons were blessed to have cared for Arlene in Wyoming the year and a half before her death.

She was a lifelong Mansfield area resident, she was the only child of John and Erma (Ball) Locke. Arlene was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1951.

On June 24, 1951 she married Kenn Knapp with whom she raised two sons. Together they owned and operated Willow Lake Park in Brunswick. They were members of Ohio Camp Ground Owners Association, and the ARVC National Camp Ground Owners Association. Arlene loved to travel, spending time in Cody each year with her sons. Other memorable trips included Alaska.

She is survived by two sons, Martin (Melinda) Knapp and Ronald Knapp (Cindy significant other), all of Cody, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Randy Knapp, Colt Knapp, Bryan Knapp all of Cody, and Lisa (Raymond) Bangart of Edgar, Wisconsin; four great grandchildren Tanner West, Parker West, Hayden West, and Alexandria Knapp and extended family and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenn on July 25, 2003.

Private interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with a memorial service following Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm in Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak. Guest may watch live on the Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial donations in memory of Arlene may be made to .

Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to send a condolence to her family.
Published in the News Journal from May 22 to May 26, 2020
