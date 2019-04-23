|
Arlene W. Marlow
Mansfield - Arlene W. Marlow passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at The Waterford of Mansfield. She was 93.
She was born January 3, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents John and Reba Koon. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in June, 1944.
She married Forest Marlow October 12, 1947, whom preceded her in death August, 2011.
Arlene retired as a secretary from the former Westinghouse Corp. and was the last member of her bridge club, which started at Westinghouse during World War II.
She was known for her witticism, and for being an avid crossword puzzle solver. She wrote many letters to out-of-state friends and relatives, which always included many News Journal clippings and obituaries of their interest.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Marlow, and his fiancee, Rosa of Panama, Mark (Teri) Marlow of Mansfield; grandchildren, Derek Marlow of Mansfield, Brandlyn (Jacob) Ott of Pataskala, Ohio, and newly born Arlene Angelica Marlow of Panama; great grandchildren, Liam and Olivia Marlow of Mansfield and Theo and Maisie Ott of Pataskala, Ohio; sister, Joyce Koon Weiskircher of Riverdale, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Hazel Marlow; her brother and sister-in-law, Neal and Charlotte Koon; her sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Cecil Bowman; and her brother-in-law, Clyde Weiskircher.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mansfield Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Dallas E. Waggle.
Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Arlene W. Marlow.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019