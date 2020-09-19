1/1
Arnold Lloyd Alexander
1942 - 2020
Arnold Lloyd Alexander

Urbana - Arnold Lloyd Alexander, 78, of Urbana, Ohio, went to be with his heavenly father on September 15, 2020 from Vancrest Nursing Home in Urbana, Ohio.

He was born September 15, 1942 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Lucy and Arvil Alexander. He was retired from Ideal Electric of Mansfield, Ohio as a tool and die maker.

Arnold is survived by his brother, Jerry (Sue) Alexander of Ashland, OH and Stephen (Carol) Alexander of Urbana, OH; his sisters, Susie Tolliver of Ontario and Mary (David) Isaacs of Estero, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Nella Alexander; his parents, Lucy and Arvil Alexander; his sister, Karen Alexander; and his nephew, Harold Lee Tolliver.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow at 11:00 am. Arnold will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
