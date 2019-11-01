|
|
Arthur F. Deno
Ontario - Arthur F. Deno, age 78, peacefully passed away October 29, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an extended illness. He was blessed to be surrounded by his family.
He was born August 3, 1941, in Hamilton to parents Arthur & Dorothy Elizabeth (Pate) Deno and graduated from Hamilton High, class of 1960, before proudly serving in the US Navy where he was deployed to Alaska and stationed at Whidbey Island. He worked at General Motors over 35 years and during his time there a beautiful young lady named Pamela caught his eye. The pair married on July 11, 1981.
Art was a wonderful husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed taking roadtrips to see the changing autumn leaves and took his family on many adventures including fall trips to Tennessee and summer trips to Siesta Key, FL. Art loved fishing, boating, and being around water and in years past had a boat and a house in Apple Valley.
Art was a member of the Elks Lodge in Hamilton and the American Legion. He also enjoyed golfing and was a former bowling league member. He enthusiastically cheered for his OSU Bucks and the Bengals. Art was the type of man who enjoyed being around other people and was somebody you could always talk to. His friendly and firecracker personality will be dearly missed by many.
Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years Pam Deno; two sons Tony (Candy) Deno and Michael (Amara) Deno; grandchildren Kyle (Raven) Deno, Drake Deno, and Bexley Deno; great-grandchildren Maelynn Deno; best friends since childhood Tom & Sue Knox and Joe Lowery; brothers Michael Deno and Arthur Deno; sister-in-law Jane Deno; brother-in-law John Sigmon; niece April Sigmon; along with many close friends he made throughout the years; and his dear miniature schnauzer Zoe.
Art was preceded in death by his father Arthur Deno; mother Dot Deno Davison; step-father Paul Davison; and brother John Deno.
His family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at OhioHealth Mansfield for the incredible care they extended during Art's stay at the hospital.
Per Art's wish, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Deno family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019