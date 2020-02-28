Services
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
(419) 687-4431
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
United Baptist Church of Shelby
Arthur J. Hale


1933 - 2020
Arthur J. Hale Obituary
Arthur J. Hale

Arthur J. Hale, age 87, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Norwalk Memorial Home in Norwalk, Ohio. He was born February 3, 1933, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to the late William & Ollie (Webb) Hale.

Arthur retired from Plymouth Locomotive in Plymouth, Ohio. He had served as the Pastor of the United Baptist Church in Shelby for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his four children, Chris Jay (Marlene) Hale, Wayne (Peggy) Hale, Tamara (Jose) Rosales, and Kathy (Bob) Brown; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; five siblings, George Hale, Monte Hale, Rietta Stumbo, Dolly Bistline, and Bill Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie (Triplett) Hale; son, Bruce Edward Hale; one brother, Lawrence Hale; four sisters, Darcus Hale, Regina Welch, Nina Hale and infant sister, Barbara Jean Hale.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Arthur's funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the United Baptist Church of Shelby at 11:00 am with Elder James A. Owens and Elder Furley Yates officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Secor Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
