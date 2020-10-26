Arthur M. Hammett
Shelby - Arthur M. Hammett, age 82, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Born March 9, 1938 in Mansfield to Glade Glen & Clara Iva (Boterf) Hammett, he had been a Mansfield resident for many years, moving to Shelby in 2013. Arthur was a 1958 Mansfield Senior High graduate and a veteran of the Air National Guard. He was employed with PPG in Crestline from 1959-1966. He was then employed with UPS as a delivery driver working the Willard area route. Following his retirement in 1997 he then worked as a grounds keeper at The Woods Golf Course in Mansfield. Arthur was a member of the First Weslyan Church in Mansfield.
He enjoyed traveling and watching sporting events especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. In his younger years he was very active in playing football, basketball and baseball. However, he and his wife Velma's greatest joy was attending their grandchildren sporting events- which they made a point to rarely miss.
He is survived by one son, Gene (Stacey) Hammett of Loganville, GA; one daughter, Melanie (Lonny) Milks of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Danika, Bailee and Griffin Hammett, Megan (Nick) Clay, Kayla (Ross) Owings, McKenna Milks, and Nick (Alexis) Milks; three great grandchildren, Alessia, Carter and Karsyn; one sister, Marlene Stajduhar of Winlock, WA; daughter-in-law Marina Hammett of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Velma (Lawson) Hammett, who passed in 2013; one son, Jeffrey in 2012; one brother, Wayne "Gene" Hammett and one sister, Irene Day.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday in Mansfield Memorial Park with Pastor Micah Pelkey officiating. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
