Arthur "Art" Ray Kern
Lucas - Arthur "Art" Ray Kern, age 94, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at his Lucas residence following heart complications due to an extended illness. Born June 30, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio to Lysle Ray and Verda (Frazier) Kern, Art spent most of his life in the Mansfield area. He was a 1944 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1944 thru 1946 aboard the USS Antietam. He was a 1949 graduate of Ohio University and was a competitive member of the dive and swim team. He received his engineering degree in 1949, which he later put to good use following 35 years of employment with Mansfield Therm-O-Disc he retired in 1988.
Art was an ardent sports enthusiast cheering his beloved Ohio State Buckeye's football and basketball teams as well as the Cleveland Indians and Browns. In his younger days he was an avid softball player, golfer, motorcyclist, fisherman, and loved to hunt deer. In the 1980s, he built his own ultra-light plane and was often seen gliding over O'Possum Run Road until it met its bitter demise striking a tree.
September 10, 1949, Art married Dolores (Conway) Kern and they celebrated 48 years of marriage together and raised 12 children. Following the passing of his first wife, Dolores, Art married Janet (Holmes) Belmont in 1998, and they were together until 2016 when she passed. He married June (Rodgers) Little January 3, 2017 and lived in the Lucas area until his death.
Art is survived by his wife June, his children — Michael Kern of Shelby; Kathy and Doug Mullins of Mansfield; Patrick and Kathy (Patton) Kern of Poland, Ohio; Kevin Kern of Mansfield; Maureen and Andrew Johnson of Ontario; Cullen and Sharon (Lawhorn) Kern of Atlanta, Georgia; Kerry and Shelley (Crist) Kern of Normal, Illinois; Shannon and Beth (Cashdollar) Kern of Lucas; Colleen and Dave Benecke of Lewis Center; Tim and Nava Kern of Boston, Mass.; Dan and Angie (May) Kern of Bellville; and Erin and Mark Reeb of Grove City. He is also survived by his sister Donna Jean (Bill) Barke of Shelby; and half-sisters and brother Priscella Gaskins of Mansfield; Carol Kern of Mansfield; Lynn Miller of Peru, Indiana; and Allen Kern of Lexington. He was grandfather to 38 grandchildren and several step-grandchildren as well as numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother and closest friend, Harold of Bellville; first wife, Dolores; second wife Janet; and grandson Andrew Kern.
His family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 PM and 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Road). The following day, Pastor Ken Kinley will officiate a graveside service at 12 noon on Saturday in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington. All are welcome to attend and everyone is invited to bring their own lawn chair. Military honors will be performed by active duty members of the United States Navy. Contributions to OhioHealth Hospice may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904). Please make checks out to the charity.