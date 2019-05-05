Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Jack" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur "Jack" Smith Obituary
Arthur "Jack" Smith

Mansfield - Arthur "Jack" Smith, 70, of Mansfield passed away Friday, May 3rd 2019 in Shelby Pointe following an extended illness. He was born in Soldier, Kentucky to Kenneth and Audrey Smith.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Army whom served bravely in the Vietnam War. He was a retiree of the General Motors Plant in Ontario. He was also a loving son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved fishing, telling jokes, classic western shows, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his children Shane (Eva) Smith & Candy (John) Smith all of Mansfield; stepson Jerry (Shannon) Stuff of Owingsville, Kentucky; seven grand-children; six great grandchildren; eight siblings, Jeanie, John, Leroy, Larry, Jim, Pam and Charlie all of Mansfield, and Leonard of Glendale, Arizona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arthur was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Friends may call Monday May 6th from 3pm-6:00pm at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Finefrock Chapel. Services will immediately begin at 6 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate and military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Amvets Post #26 or the Mansfield Ohio State Highway Patrol may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
Download Now