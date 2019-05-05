Arthur "Jack" Smith



Mansfield - Arthur "Jack" Smith, 70, of Mansfield passed away Friday, May 3rd 2019 in Shelby Pointe following an extended illness. He was born in Soldier, Kentucky to Kenneth and Audrey Smith.



Jack was a veteran of the United States Army whom served bravely in the Vietnam War. He was a retiree of the General Motors Plant in Ontario. He was also a loving son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved fishing, telling jokes, classic western shows, and spending time with family.



He is survived by his children Shane (Eva) Smith & Candy (John) Smith all of Mansfield; stepson Jerry (Shannon) Stuff of Owingsville, Kentucky; seven grand-children; six great grandchildren; eight siblings, Jeanie, John, Leroy, Larry, Jim, Pam and Charlie all of Mansfield, and Leonard of Glendale, Arizona; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Arthur was preceded in death by his mother and father.



Friends may call Monday May 6th from 3pm-6:00pm at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Finefrock Chapel. Services will immediately begin at 6 pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts will officiate and military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Detail.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Amvets Post #26 or the Mansfield Ohio State Highway Patrol may be made through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019