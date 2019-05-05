Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mansfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Sommers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Sommers


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Sommers Obituary
Arthur Sommers

Mansfield - Arthur Sommers, 81, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home in Clyde, Ohio. Arthur was born on August 13, 1937 in Canton, Ohio. He was the son of Arthur and Florence (Smith) Sommers.

Arthur is survived by his brother, Frank Sommers of Colorado; and many dear friends. Preceding him in death were his parents.

Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the graveside service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Sommers family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now