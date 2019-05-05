|
Arthur Sommers
Mansfield - Arthur Sommers, 81, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home in Clyde, Ohio. Arthur was born on August 13, 1937 in Canton, Ohio. He was the son of Arthur and Florence (Smith) Sommers.
Arthur is survived by his brother, Frank Sommers of Colorado; and many dear friends. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the graveside service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Sommers family.
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019