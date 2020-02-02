|
Ashley Dawn Ott
Lexington - Ashley Dawn Ott, 36, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Avita Ontario Hospital. She was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio on June 5, 1983, to Donald and Amy (Corba) Kennedy.
Ashley was a beautiful and loving mother, perfect in every way. She was funny, kind and caring and would put others concerns above her own. Ashley was also very intelligent, determined and dedicated in all that she did. She was a stay at home mom up until July 2019 when she began working for Lexington Child Development Center. Ashley found joy in teaching and helping all children. She was amazing at hair and makeup and worked in a direct sales group for MONAT, selling hair care products. She enjoyed being a part of this group as she gained a community of good friends. Ashley was very creative and had an artistic mind. She loved comfort food and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed photography, going to the library, being outdoors and visiting her family cabin in Canada and vacations to the Outer Banks. Ashley loved music and always had fun singing with the kids. She was a lover of all animals, especially to her furbabies, Mia, Moe and Marley. Ashley met the love of her life, Chris Ott, on January 3, 2009. Cherishing every moment together, they later married in July 2012, having spent 11 wonderful years together.
In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her loving husband, Chris; children, Layla, Wyatt and Jackson; sister, Devan (Amanda Jones) Kennedy of Mansfield; father and mother-in-law, Doug (Sue) Ott of Akron; sister-in-law, Danielle (Forrest) Lykins; nephew, Rory Lykins; grandparents, John Corba and Searl (Lynda) Kennedy both of Fredericktown; uncles, John (Jimmy Abel) Corba of Mansfield; aunt, Beth Corba; and two cousins, Bronson Mast and Mackenzie Mast.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lois Kennedy and Bonnie Corba; and her dog, Bruno.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A service in Ashley's honor will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior and Rev. Vickie Kissel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020