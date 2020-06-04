Ashley Lynn Way Soukup
White Bear Lake - Ashley Lynn Way Soukup, 37, died at home on 5/16/20 in White Bear Lake.
Born a Buckeye, Ashley didn't know what she was getting into when she fell in love and followed her husband and heart: first to Buffalo, NY, and eventually settling in Minnesota. She always said that the leap was one of the best decisions she ever made.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Soukup; they eloped together, sneaking away to Lake Placid in the Adirondack mountains of New York. And thus began Ashley's almost untamable urge to collect Adirondack chairs.
Ashley is survived by her two beautiful children, Arthur (4) and Jude (2), who changed her life. Being their mom was her greatest joy. Ashley had no doubt that the fun will continue with great love and enthusiasm, countless dirty hands, ripped pants, and a lifetime of sunscreen schmears.
She is also survived by her sister, Chelsea Anderson; grandmother, Colleen Erickson; mother in- law, Diane Gutzmann; and in-law siblings, Kevin and Christine Soukup, with their four beautiful children Elijah, Amelia, Branik and Nikola.
Ashley was a career middle school teacher. Often, when Ashley told people she taught middle school, people expressed their condolences. After all, Ashley couldn't possibly WANT to teach prepubescents, with all their anger and hormones. Maybe a better job would open for her next year? But no, casual inquirer, if your child was a bit awkward, hormonal, and ornery then Ashley wanted to be their teacher!
Ms. Way worked very hard to be a leader in middle-school teaching and learning. She spent countless hours designing lessons that were physically, emotionally, and socially appropriate for their age. She was a tireless advocate for middle school kids in this difficult stage of life; her empathetic and accepting nature made her easy to trust.
AWAY often said that she had two families, the one she was born into and the other grown from her deep and meaningful relationships. She was never afraid to show her emotions, so she was easy to understand and talk with. She was a great listener, understanding, and willing to
accept into her ever-growing family wherever she went. Her path took her across the country, but the most notable stops included Marysville, OH; Chillicothe, OH; and Buffalo, NY; before finally settling north of St. Paul, MN. She touched countless people's lives. She loved shoes and handbags but also fishing and campfires. Ashley was fiercely loyal, moral, caring, and loved to smile and sing. Please hold her values close to your heart.
A visitation will be Monday, June 15th from 3:00-6:00 pm at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard @ Larpentuer. Funeral service will be Tuesday,
June 16th at 11:00 am with the doors opening at 10:15 am. Due to limited capacity it will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/PBVMchurch. Final resting place Roselawn Cemetery.
Those who will attend the service are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering when in church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the childcare/education of her children at h ttps://gf.me/u/x3kqvz or Presentation of Mary, her place of teaching and worship.
Mueller Memorial Funeral Home
www.MuellerMemorial.com
White Bear Lake - Ashley Lynn Way Soukup, 37, died at home on 5/16/20 in White Bear Lake.
Born a Buckeye, Ashley didn't know what she was getting into when she fell in love and followed her husband and heart: first to Buffalo, NY, and eventually settling in Minnesota. She always said that the leap was one of the best decisions she ever made.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Soukup; they eloped together, sneaking away to Lake Placid in the Adirondack mountains of New York. And thus began Ashley's almost untamable urge to collect Adirondack chairs.
Ashley is survived by her two beautiful children, Arthur (4) and Jude (2), who changed her life. Being their mom was her greatest joy. Ashley had no doubt that the fun will continue with great love and enthusiasm, countless dirty hands, ripped pants, and a lifetime of sunscreen schmears.
She is also survived by her sister, Chelsea Anderson; grandmother, Colleen Erickson; mother in- law, Diane Gutzmann; and in-law siblings, Kevin and Christine Soukup, with their four beautiful children Elijah, Amelia, Branik and Nikola.
Ashley was a career middle school teacher. Often, when Ashley told people she taught middle school, people expressed their condolences. After all, Ashley couldn't possibly WANT to teach prepubescents, with all their anger and hormones. Maybe a better job would open for her next year? But no, casual inquirer, if your child was a bit awkward, hormonal, and ornery then Ashley wanted to be their teacher!
Ms. Way worked very hard to be a leader in middle-school teaching and learning. She spent countless hours designing lessons that were physically, emotionally, and socially appropriate for their age. She was a tireless advocate for middle school kids in this difficult stage of life; her empathetic and accepting nature made her easy to trust.
AWAY often said that she had two families, the one she was born into and the other grown from her deep and meaningful relationships. She was never afraid to show her emotions, so she was easy to understand and talk with. She was a great listener, understanding, and willing to
accept into her ever-growing family wherever she went. Her path took her across the country, but the most notable stops included Marysville, OH; Chillicothe, OH; and Buffalo, NY; before finally settling north of St. Paul, MN. She touched countless people's lives. She loved shoes and handbags but also fishing and campfires. Ashley was fiercely loyal, moral, caring, and loved to smile and sing. Please hold her values close to your heart.
A visitation will be Monday, June 15th from 3:00-6:00 pm at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard @ Larpentuer. Funeral service will be Tuesday,
June 16th at 11:00 am with the doors opening at 10:15 am. Due to limited capacity it will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/PBVMchurch. Final resting place Roselawn Cemetery.
Those who will attend the service are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering when in church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the childcare/education of her children at h ttps://gf.me/u/x3kqvz or Presentation of Mary, her place of teaching and worship.
Mueller Memorial Funeral Home
www.MuellerMemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.