Audrey Spencer
West Carrollton - Audrey SPENCER, 61, passed this life on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Laurels of Carrollton in West Carrollton after an extended illness.
Ms. Spencer was born on Saturday, June 14, 1958 to the late Henry Samuel Spencer, Sr. and Acye Lee (Johnson) Spencer in Mansfield and was a life resident. Audrey graduated from Malabar High School in 1976 and was employed by Thermo-Disc, Flexible with her last employment being Brosco Manufacturing. She was a member of First Phillipians Church where she served as the church secretaryand would attend Shiloh Baptist Church with her mother on occasion. Audrey lived life to the fullest; she loved playing board games, watching movies, listening to music, eating her "Honey Buns" and she loved candy. She was called the "Candy Lady" at Brosco's because she would bring in bags of candy for her co-workers.
Audrey is survived by her mother: Acye Lee Spencer, West Carrollton; 2 sisters: Ruthie Johnson, Mansfield, and Sherry (Michael) Dorsey, Dallas, Texas; 4 brothers: Ronnie (Jane) Bey, Dayton, James Johnson and Gregory Spencer, Mansfield, and Henry "Mane" Spencer Jr., Cleveland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father Audrey was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Bertha Lee Catchings, and paternal grandfather Tommy Johnson, 5 siblings, Anita, Velma, and Eddie Johnson, Loretta Spencer, and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Ruth Anna Lee Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019