Austin E. Smiley
New London - Austin E. Smiley, 19, of New London, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born April 23, 1999 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of Brian K. and Zoie O. (Carty) Smiley.
Austin was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, Class of 2017, where he was on the Wrestling team and was an honorable mention as a Sophomore. As a junior and senior, he was named an Ashland Times-Gazette all area second team selection. Austin continued his love for wrestling by helping his father, Brian, who coached wrestling at Hillsdale. He was employed by Mid Ohio Pipeline and loved spending time outdoors with his brother and friends. Austin was a friend to all he met ~ keeping in constant contact with them. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as well as missed by all.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Zoie Smiley; his brother, Deacon Smiley; paternal grandparents, James A. and Gail Smiley; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Mayetta Haynes; great maternal grandparents, Edgar and Mercy Carder and Hurley and Elise Carty; great paternal grandfather, Robert Shannon; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Alice Smiley; paternal grandmother, Shirley Shannon; maternal grandfather, Charles Carty; and an uncle, Jeff Brisbane.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue, Ashland. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Fellure. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019