Avalon R. (Shumaker) Evans
Ontario - Avalon R. (Shumaker) Evans of Ontario, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital at the age of 89. She was born November 10, 1931, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Lewis Leroy and Audrey Edna (Cole) Shumaker.
She grew up in a large family and she married Thomas Evans on December 29, 1952, making a wonderful home for them and their four children. Avalon valued education and was a member of the PTA when her children were young. She was very involved in her children's activities and served as both a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. Avalon was incredibly athletic and active, playing competitive volleyball and tennis well into her 60s. Her competitive nature flowed over to two of her favorite activities, playing Euchre and Bridge.
Avalon was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church and was very proud to be the resident piano accompanist for the Men's Group and Children's Group. She was formerly both President and treasurer of the United Methodist Women (UMW) and a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years. Avalon also served on the Board of the Ontario Senior Center.
She is survived by four children, Richard (Caryl) Evans of Salem, OH, Jill Sharwark of Euclid, OH, Robert (Emily) Evans of Richmond, VA, and Kristen Evans of Wooster, OH; five grandchildren, Amanda Sharwark, Rebecca (Timmy) Shade, Benjamin Evans, Caralyn Evans and Joshua Evans; one great-grandson, Cooper Shade; and a sister, Joyce Layman of Coshocton, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edwin Evans on March 28, 2018; two sisters, Viola Reed and Wanda Butler; and three brothers, Carl Shumaker, Lawrence Shumaker and Lowell Shumaker.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
