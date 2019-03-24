Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mansfield - Barbara A. Berry, 88, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born November 30, 1930, in Crestline, Ohio, to the late Frank and Barbara (Stecher) Rittinger.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1949. Barbara retired at the age of 82 from Mansfield Correctional Institution after 28 years of service as a secretary. She was a member of McElroy Road Church of Christ. Sharing her delicious Christmas cookies with loved ones near and far was one of her greatest pleasures.

Barbara is survived by a son, Stanley (Lauren) Berry of Mansfield; grandson, Todd (Jessica) Berry of Mansfield; four great-grandchildren, Tessa, Kierstyn, Kaitlyn and Allyssa; and a niece, Brenda Stevens of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Berry; son, Jeffrey Berry; two brothers, Pete and Tony Stecher; and a sister, Betty Lichtle.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Dean Jackson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to McElroy Road Church of Christ.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
