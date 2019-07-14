Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Graszl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Graszl


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Graszl Obituary
Barbara A. Graszl, age 79 of Delaware, and formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Delaware surrounded by her family. She was born October 25, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late William and Betty Paul.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughters: Kelly Johnson and Kim (Terry) Laubacher; grandchildren: Sean (Amber) Johnson, Corey (Cynthia) Johnson, Lauren (Danny) Earley, and Lindsey (Chaz Munday) Laubacher; great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Reid, Wells, Hunter, and Addie Johnson, and Cope Munday; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbara had previously worked in the restaurant industry, and for a time, had owned and operated Graszl Fireside Restaurant in Mansfield. She enjoyed making a variety of crafts, and selling them at craft shows. Barbara loved attending and participating in Kentucky Derby parties in her most fabulous finery, spending winters in Bronson, FL, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Richard Graszl; sister-in-law, Marty Graszl, and mother and father-in-law: Frank and Alice Graszl.

Services are not scheduled at this time.

Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting

www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now