Barbara A. Graszl, age 79 of Delaware, and formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Delaware surrounded by her family. She was born October 25, 1939 in Columbus, OH to the late William and Betty Paul.



Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughters: Kelly Johnson and Kim (Terry) Laubacher; grandchildren: Sean (Amber) Johnson, Corey (Cynthia) Johnson, Lauren (Danny) Earley, and Lindsey (Chaz Munday) Laubacher; great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Reid, Wells, Hunter, and Addie Johnson, and Cope Munday; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Barbara had previously worked in the restaurant industry, and for a time, had owned and operated Graszl Fireside Restaurant in Mansfield. She enjoyed making a variety of crafts, and selling them at craft shows. Barbara loved attending and participating in Kentucky Derby parties in her most fabulous finery, spending winters in Bronson, FL, and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Richard Graszl; sister-in-law, Marty Graszl, and mother and father-in-law: Frank and Alice Graszl.



Services are not scheduled at this time.



