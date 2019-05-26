Barbara A. Leedy Noblet



Bellville - Barbara A. Leedy Noblet, 84, of Bellville passed away Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 in Country Meadow Care Center following an extended illness.



The daughter of James and Kathryn Arminda (Query) McCready, Barbara was born November 3, 1934, and graduated from Bellville High School.



She worked in the records department for the Richland County Sheriff's Department where she retired.



She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and more recently attended Fusion Church.



Barbara's family and extended family were her life… especially her grandson, Clay.



Barbara is survived by her son Doug (Jean) Leedy of Bellville; grandson Clay Leedy of Bellville; four sisters Jackie Boyd of Bellville, Janet (Ray) Loch of Mansfield, Kathy (Norman) Beal of Bellville, and Karen (Robert) Pasheilich of Lexington; special aunt Pat Goss of Bellville; special nieces and nephews who have helped her countless times over the years; Jim (Lisa) Boyd of Bellville, Barbara (Mike) Hoover of Bellville, Jennifer (Steve) Gower of Butler, and Tom Boyd, II of Bellville; a special aunt numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews; step children, Missie (Jim) Streib of Lexington, Cyndie (Craig) Cooper of Arcadia, Florida, and Bradley (Jane) Noblet of Warsaw.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Clifford Leedy, her second husband, Carl Noblet; brothers-in-law Tom Boyd and Clarence Leedy and sister-in-law Vera Morton; and a step daughter Vickie Griffith.



Her family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Pastors Daniel Cammarn and Jim Streib will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her caregivers (please make checks payable to Doug Leedy) and may be made through the funeral home.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019