Barbara Ann Diehm
Mnasfield - Barbara Ann Diehm, 68, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Barbara was born on April 30, 1951 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Gustav H. and Ann Lou (Rose) Diehm.
Barbara was a 1969 graduate of Madison High School. An accomplished business woman, Barbara was the owner operator of a video store and restaurant and also enjoyed real estate. Barbara was witty and was known to spread laughter whenever she could. Strong willed and determined, Barbara accomplished her agenda and made sure everything was done in a timely manner. She surrounded herself with her family and friends that brought great joy to her in this life. Being outdoors was something that Barbara greatly enjoyed, she had a farm and tending to the animals while on the farm. Her love for animals was great and she has a soft spot for dogs and cats. She enjoyed traveling to her favorite places, Las Vegas, Hawaii, or Graceland, enjoyed cooking, fishing and loved flowers.
Barbara leaves behind her her life long friend and companion of 23 years, Clifford Boggs; her sister, Marcia (George) Gaskins; her aunt and uncle, Fred and Elaine Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law, William Mobley; her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Diehm and Donna Diehm; and many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Kathleen Mobley; and her brothers, Paul Diehm and Fred "Gussie" Diehm.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Minister Eldin Mays will officiate the funeral service on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society in memory of Barbara and her great love of animals. The family invites you to join them for a dinner at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street following the burial.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019