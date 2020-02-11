|
Barbara Ann Fryman
Mansfield - Barbara Ann Fryman, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. She was born October 25, 1942, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Donald and Janet (Marsteller) Carlson.
She was a graduate of Ashland High School and attended Bowling Green State University and Mansfield Business College. Barbara was an area resident her entire life and was a member of Living Hope Community Church for over 35 years. She had a servant's heart and found joy in volunteering for various ministries, serving as treasurer of the Women's Ministry and delivering meals to shut-ins through the ACTS Ministry. She was formerly employed at Prudential Insurance for 20 years.
Barbara was caring, generous, dependable, loyal and faithful to her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Otis, and had many opportunities through his business ventures. Her family was most important to her and she made certain she was present at their events to show her support. She was there for her family in every way, and loving them unconditionally is a gift they will treasure for a lifetime. She was an avid reader and member of Lexington Senior Center. She enjoyed the many friends she made while participating in activities and traveling with the group.
Barbara is survived by a son, Keith (Tammy) Fryman of Mansfield; daughter, Kristi (Rob) Green of Shelby; four grandchildren, Jordanne Green, Lucas Green, Levi Green and Abby Fryman; a brother, Richard (Belinda) Carlson of FL; two nieces, Erica Carlson and Missy Wharton; a nephew, Kenny B. Stubbs; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Stubbs of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Fryman; father and stepmother, Don and Ruth Carlson; mother, Janet Carlson; two sisters-in-law, Carol Stubbs and Gerry (Bill) Pfleider; a niece, Kim Carrick; and a nephew, Danny Stubbs.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bruce Morrison officiating. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ACTS Ministry at Living Hope Community Church.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020