Barbara C. Wise
Canal Winchester - Barbara C. Wise, age 61, of Canal Winchester passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Kobacker House, Columbus following an extended illness.
She was born December 21, 1957 in Mansfield to Lee and Joann (Fisher) Wise and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1976.
For 20 years Barbara worked at Charles Ritter Office Supply Company as an Accounts Payable Clerk. More recently she worked for Glimcher Realty Trust as the Accounts Payable Clerk.
She attended First Presbyterian Church and was known for her kindness and giving nature.
Very neat and orderly, Barbara was detailed and quite organized. Everyone knew, that at Barbie's house, everything had a specific place. She enjoyed traveling and was always in the loving company of at least 1 or 2 cats. She loved reading and took meticulous care of her flowers and potted plants. Barbara's homemade pumpkin bread was a family favorite holiday gift that everyone loved receiving.
Surviving are her brothers Alan (Terri) Wise of Delaware, Randy (Lou) Wise of Mansfield; sister Mary Jo Davis of Albuquerque, NM; a half-brother Joel (Becca) Wise or Warrenton, Virginia; an aunt Dorothy Stout of Lexington, and several special nieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, OH) where the service will be held Friday at 11 am. Pastor Troy Wooten will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory to the Kobacker House or the Crohn's-Colitis Foundation may be made through the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019