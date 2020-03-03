Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Barbara Elizabeth Tackett


1948 - 2020
Barbara Elizabeth Tackett Obituary
Barbara Elizabeth Tackett

Shelby - Barbara Elizabeth Tackett, 71, of Shelby, passed away at her home in the early morning on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Barbara was born on May 23, 1948 in Swords Creek, Virginia. She was the daughter of Kelley and Gladys (Jamison) Ball.

Devoted mother and adored grandmother, Barbara found her grandchildren to be her greatest joy in life. They brought her much happiness and many fond cherished memories. Barbara loved shopping, reading and traveling.

Barbara leaves behind her children, Sherry Tackett Bond, Brian (Kimberly) Tackett, Gregory Tackett and Lisa Tackett; her grandchildren, Kennedy, Jamison, Jessica, Taylor, Sara, and Brittany; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Kelley Ball Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Gail Tackett.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Glenn M. Phillips will officiate the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Barbara will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
