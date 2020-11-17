Barbara Ellen Franko
Mansfield - Barbara Ellen Franko of Mansfield, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born December 11, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of thirteen children of the late Forest and Helen (Cosgrove) Ward.
She was employed as a certified nurse assistant for over 22 years, most of her time spent with Lexington Court Care Center. She also worked at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Loving and loyal, Barbara was always honest and straight forward. You always knew where you stood with her and her sassy attitude and commanding voice got your attention which was needed growing up in and raising a large family herself. Barbara enjoyed bowling and was active in several leagues years ago. A great cook, she could be found crocheting in her free time. She enjoyed playing Solitaire and Bingo-shouting out a resounding "Bingo" when she won. She was active throughout her life and marched with a drill team for many years with several other ladies.
Barbara is survived by seven children, Obadiah "Butch" Wade III, Randall "Randy" (Krista) Wade, Bruce Franko, Rena (Justin) MacTavish, Sean (Zureya) Franko, Bradley (Anna) Wade and Steven (Kali) Franko; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Crider, Karen (Jack) Swanigan, and Brenda (Paul) Allen; two brothers, Donald (Goldie) Ward and Raymond Ward; numerous nieces and nephews; and former sister-in-law and close friend, Delores Wade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Steve Paul Franko; son, Donald R. Wade; daughter, Vicki Alexander; sister, Doris Snyder; and six brothers, Richard Ward, Larry Ward, Gary Ward, James R. Ward, Billy Ward and Thomas Ward.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Her brother-in-law, Paul Allen, will conduct the service which follows at 6:00 p.m.
