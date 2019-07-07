|
Barbara "Bobbie" (Lee) Haynes
Mansfield - Barbara "Bobbie" (Lee) Haynes, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born May 17, 1958 in Mansfield, Ohio to Allen Stretch Lee and Opal (Rhodes) Lee.
She graduated from Madison High School in 1976. Bobbie was very social and nobody was ever a stranger to her. She loved being around people, her family, and her friends, and she was always there as a helping hand. She enjoyed going to the lake and being by the water. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be missed by many.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Curtis Haynes, whom she married in 1975; daughters Crystal (Jason) McMillen and Cindy Holmes; son, William (fiancée, Jen Bryant) Haynes; grandchildren, Dallas (Nash) Pettet, Collin and Carlie Holmes, Ariel and Evan McMillen, and Oliver Haynes; sisters, Tina Lee of Mansfield, Ohio and Kathy Taska of Placentia, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, Mansfield, where a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Son, William Haynes, will be officiating.
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019