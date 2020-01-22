|
|
Barbara J. Ruhe
Crestline - Barbara J. (Flohr) Ruhe, 76, of Crestline, passed away surrounded by her family on January 21, 2020 at The Ohio State James Cancer Center, Columbus.
Barbara was born in Crestline on May 11, 1943 to the late Robert L. Flohr and Martha (Spayde) Flohr of Crestline. She married Bert Ruhe on April 24, 1965 and he survives her.
Barbara lived in Crestline all of her life and graduated from Crestline High School in the Class of 1961. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. Barb worked as an insurance agent for Parr Insurance for 32 years. She was a member of the Crestline Patio Gardner's Club for over 50 years. Barb enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with friends and family. She was a wonderful baker and cook. Above all, she loved her grandchildren. Both Barb and Bert attended all of their grandkids events without fail.
In addition to her husband and mother, Barbara is survived by her sons, Michael (Wendi) Ruhe, Ontario; Matthew (Adrienne) Ruhe, Ontario; six grandchildren; Emma, Ava, Evan, Miles, Max and Amelia; her sister, Carole Studer, Crestline and her brother Tom Bailey, Crestline.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Mark Ruhe and her sister, Bonnie Hoffman.
Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A rosary with be recited at 7:00 PM with Deacon William Horning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:30 AM with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Patio Gardner's Club or The Ohio State James Cancer Center, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020