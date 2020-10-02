Barbara Jean Crundwell
formerly of Mansfield - Barbara Jean Crundwell (Schemine), 73, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Mansfield, Ohio died Tuesday, September 29, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born February 13, 1947, to Nicholas Anton Schemine and Hilda Norma Schemine. Barb was a 1965 graduate of St. Peter's High School and obtained an Associate's degree in nursing at North Central Technical College.
While working at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, Ill., she met Robert Crundwell, Jr., and was married in 1974. After living in Springfield, Missouri, they moved back to Mansfield in 1975. She worked as a nurse at Gallon Hospital and Mansfield General Hospital.
Barb was an active volunteer at the Renaissance Theater from the time the theater reopened in 1980 and served many years as its volunteer coordinator. She also volunteered at St. Peter's Parish & School as a receptionist. She was also a lifelong fan of the singing trio The Lettermen. In 1987, she organized a special benefit concert featuring The Lettermen at the Renaissance as a fundraiser for St. Peter's Parish & School.
In 2003, Barb moved to Mt. Dora, Fla., and was a member of St. Patrick's Parish. In 2008, she moved to Leesburg, Fla., and lived there until her death. She attended the Catholic Community of St. Paul and was a member of the parish's Rosary Makers ministry that handmade rosaries to be used in missions worldwide.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Crundwell, Jr., her two children, Jason (Sandy) Crundwell of Mansfield, Ohio, Jessica (Nick) Becker of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and her three grandchildren David, Katharine, and Alexander. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Christian, of Mansfield, and three brothers, Dennis (Kathy) Schemine of Fishers, Ind., Donald (Carrie) Schemine of Sylvania, Ohio, Bryan Schemine of Mansfield, several nieces and nephews, and extended family.
A special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages for their caring compassion during Barbara's last days on this earth.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22 from 5-7 p.m., at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education, 104 West First Street, Mansfield, OH 44902-2199, or online www.msgrdunnfoundation.org
