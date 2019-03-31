|
|
Barbara Louise Art
Pensacola - Barbara Louise Art, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. She was born June 28, 1931 to Karl and Julia Schuck in Westlake, OH. On April 2, 1955 she married Raymond Art, and they were together until his death in 1996.
Barbara is survived by her 5 children: Judy (Andy) Culler, John (Sheila) Art, Larry (Jane) Art, Rob (Lynn) Art and Debbie (Carmelo) Rodriguez, her 10 grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, (Judy), Raymond, Richard, Audrey (John), John, Lydia (Larry), Cameron, Michael (Rob), and Miranda (Debbie), and her 5 great-grandchildren: Aidan, Olyvia, Owen (Andrew), Joseph, and Benjamin (Jacob).
Barbara's relationship with Jesus Christ was the most important thing in her life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren during her summers in Ohio. She treasured living on the beach in Perdido Key and enjoyed traveling. Her kind and loving nature was a true testament to her faith in God and is treasured by her family and friends; she will also be fondly remembered for her fun-loving nature and her infamous silver visor!
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Mansfield Memorial Park in Mansfield, OH.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019