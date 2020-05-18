|
Barbara Robertson
Lucas - Barbara Robertson, 84, of Lucas, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1936 in Vinton County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Elkayne and Martha (Prater) Oulsey.
Barbara was a member of Lighthouse Chapel and enjoyed sewing, cooking and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Robert) Robertson of Bucyrus; her sons, Doug (Becky) Robertson of Mansfield, Mark (Marie) Robertson of Ashland and Ray (Tammy) Robertson of Ontario; 11 grandchildren, Mellissa Johnson, Denise (Ed) Finley, Joshua Robertson, Sarah (Jarrod) Pryor, Macy Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Emily Robertson, Luke (Olivia) Robertson, John (Callie) Robertson, Amanda Robertson and Meghan Robertson; 13 great grandchildren; her brother, O.C. (Thelma) Ousley of Mansfield; and sister-in-law, Vivian Ousely; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Robertson, her second husband, Dale Ramsey; and her brothers and sisters, Gertrude Ousley, Herb Ousley, Hollie Ousley, Wayne Ousley, James Ousley, Pearl Ousley and Bertin Ousley.
Private family services will be held for the family officiated by Pastor Dave Parsons. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health & Hospice, 1220 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020