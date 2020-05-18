Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Robertson Obituary
Barbara Robertson

Lucas - Barbara Robertson, 84, of Lucas, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1936 in Vinton County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Elkayne and Martha (Prater) Oulsey.

Barbara was a member of Lighthouse Chapel and enjoyed sewing, cooking and fishing.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Robert) Robertson of Bucyrus; her sons, Doug (Becky) Robertson of Mansfield, Mark (Marie) Robertson of Ashland and Ray (Tammy) Robertson of Ontario; 11 grandchildren, Mellissa Johnson, Denise (Ed) Finley, Joshua Robertson, Sarah (Jarrod) Pryor, Macy Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Emily Robertson, Luke (Olivia) Robertson, John (Callie) Robertson, Amanda Robertson and Meghan Robertson; 13 great grandchildren; her brother, O.C. (Thelma) Ousley of Mansfield; and sister-in-law, Vivian Ousely; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Robertson, her second husband, Dale Ramsey; and her brothers and sisters, Gertrude Ousley, Herb Ousley, Hollie Ousley, Wayne Ousley, James Ousley, Pearl Ousley and Bertin Ousley.

Private family services will be held for the family officiated by Pastor Dave Parsons. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health & Hospice, 1220 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -