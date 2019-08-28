|
Barbara (Morgenstern) Vandayburg
Mansfield - Barbara (Morgenstern) Vandayburg, 61, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital early Monday, August 26, 2019 after a long illness. Barbara was born on October 25, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Johann and Susanna (Horning) Morgenstern.
Barbara was a bundle of personality who always had a smile to share that would brighten anyone's day. She turned a bad day into a good one with a simple smile. Her caring, and loving demeanor made her an excellent LPN and gave compassionate care in the area for 31 years. Barbara was a member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church.
She leaves behind her brothers, Fred (Paula) Morgenstern, John (Marie) Morgenstern, David Morgenstern, Daniel Morgenstern, and Benjamin Morgenstern; and her nieces and nephew, Friedrich, Miriam, Ashley and Lauren Morgenstern. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Oak Grove Memorial Park conducted by the Apostolic Christian Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Barbara's family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019