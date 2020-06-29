Beatrice (Burke) Hall
Mansfield - Beatrice (Burke) Hall, 79, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Beatrice was born on October 30, 1940 in Weeksbury, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Grant and Aggie (Hall) Burke. Beatrice married her husband, James Hall, on June 18, 1960. Her and her husband moved to Mansfield in 1960 for his job at the steel mill. Beatrice was an amazing homemaker, who loved caring for her husband and her children. She cherished cooking for holiday meals when her family gathered together and made memories together. She was a great cook, and made the best pecan pie ever. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy and she enjoyed spending time with them as well as the neighborhood children that found safety and love in Beatrice's home as well. Laughter was found when Beatrice was around as she loved to have a good time and enjoyed life. As technology advanced, Beatrice refused to be left behind and got on board; as she loved to text, Facebook and play games on her phone. Shopping was on of Beatrice favorite past times, and she was always up for a shopping trip. She loved to attend church, read her Bible and visit with her church family. Beatrice was one of a kind, and will be dearly missed by all.
Beatrice leaves behind her daughter, Trudy (Jeff) Inman; her son, James (Robin) Hall; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Evelyn Johnson and Opal Dutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall; her son, Ervin Hall; her brothers, Orrville, Clyde, and Willis Burke; and her sisters, Jewel Johnson and Geraldene Burke.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beatrice will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Mansfield - Beatrice (Burke) Hall, 79, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Beatrice was born on October 30, 1940 in Weeksbury, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Grant and Aggie (Hall) Burke. Beatrice married her husband, James Hall, on June 18, 1960. Her and her husband moved to Mansfield in 1960 for his job at the steel mill. Beatrice was an amazing homemaker, who loved caring for her husband and her children. She cherished cooking for holiday meals when her family gathered together and made memories together. She was a great cook, and made the best pecan pie ever. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy and she enjoyed spending time with them as well as the neighborhood children that found safety and love in Beatrice's home as well. Laughter was found when Beatrice was around as she loved to have a good time and enjoyed life. As technology advanced, Beatrice refused to be left behind and got on board; as she loved to text, Facebook and play games on her phone. Shopping was on of Beatrice favorite past times, and she was always up for a shopping trip. She loved to attend church, read her Bible and visit with her church family. Beatrice was one of a kind, and will be dearly missed by all.
Beatrice leaves behind her daughter, Trudy (Jeff) Inman; her son, James (Robin) Hall; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Evelyn Johnson and Opal Dutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall; her son, Ervin Hall; her brothers, Orrville, Clyde, and Willis Burke; and her sisters, Jewel Johnson and Geraldene Burke.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beatrice will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.