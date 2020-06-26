Benjamin N. Zimmerman
1933 - 2020
Benjamin N. Zimmerman

Shelby - Benjamin N. Zimmerman, age 87 years and 10 days, of rural Shelby, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the home of his son, Leroy.

Ben was born June 15, 1933 to the late Aaron and Lizzie (Nolt) Zimmerman. On January 24, 1955 he married Anna R. Hoover. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2015. Ben was a retired farmer and a member of Springmill Old Order Mennonite Church.

Surviving are his children: Earl (Lena) Zimmerman of Plymouth, Leroy (Esther) Zimmerman of Greenwich, Allen (Verna) Zimmerman of Unity, WI, Paul (Verna) Zimmerman of Plymouth, Edward (Susie) Zimmerman of Plymouth, Mary (Adin) Horst of Harrod, OH, Ben Nevin (Bernice) Zimmerman of Shelby, Elvin (Miriam) of Plymouth, Norman (Arlene) Zimmerman of Plymouth, Marian (Mark) Hoover of Elkton, KY, and Marvin (Esther) Zimmerman of Shelby; son-in-law: Mark Weaver of Shelby; 82 grandchildren; 177 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: John Aaron (Anna) Zimmerman of Shiloh and Lloyd Zimmerman of PA; 3 sisters: Sarah Horning of PA, Lydia Ann (Joseph) Martin of PA, Esther (Isaac) Martin of PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Arlene Weaver, an infant son, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 8 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Friends and family are welcome on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the home of Marvin Zimmerman, 6851 Plymouth Springmill Road, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 am at Springmill Old Order Mennonite Church on the corner of Dinninger and Plymouth Springmill Road, Shelby with Bishop Ammon Burkholder officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family requests the flowers be omitted.

Care for Ben and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
